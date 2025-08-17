Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is mourning the passing of the late Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, Muhammadu Sani Sami.

The Emir’s demise was announced on Sunday, and reacting in an official statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Mohammed described him as a quintessential leader, a patriot, a disciplined officer, and a devout traditional ruler.

The governor prayed that Allah forgive the late Emir’s shortcomings and give his family, the Zuru Emirate Council, and Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss.

“As the Military Governor of the Old Bauchi State, which then comprised the present-day Bauchi and Gombe States, late Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami left behind indelible footprints of progress, transformation, and selfless service.

“He is fondly remembered for his visionary infrastructural development initiatives, bold civil service reforms, and people-oriented governance that laid the foundation for the modern growth of our dear State. His tenure was marked by fairness, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of justice and equity in governance.

“In his reign as the Emir of Zuru, Major General Sami carried the same values of discipline, humility, and dedication into traditional leadership. He was a monarch who ruled his people with wisdom, compassion, and integrity, always guided by the fear of Almighty Allah.

“His legacy of peace-building, community development, and bridge-building among diverse groups stands as a shining example of purposeful leadership,” part of the statement reads.

“Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami lived a fulfilled life of service, integrity, and faith. His demise is a monumental loss, not only to Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State, but to Bauchi, Gombe, and indeed the entire Nigerian nation.

“We shall continue to cherish his memory and emulate his shining examples,” it added.