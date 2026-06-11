Goodmus sets June 27 for UK-based GCA exam, unveils scholarship, job opportunities

By Emma Njoku

Goodmus Learning Centre has announced June 27, as the date for the next Global Competency Assessment (GCA) examination in Nigeria, opening fresh opportunities for international scholarships, employment and global mobility for qualified candidates.

The UK-based competency assessment, which debuted recently in Lagos, is designed to evaluate practical skills and workplace competence across multiple professional fields, including business, technology, education, security and entrepreneurship.

Managing Director, Goodmus Learning Centre, Dr. Adekunle Badmus, explained that candidates who score above 90 percent in the examination automatically qualify for scholarship opportunities for short courses in any of the 32 countries that recognise the certification, including the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

He added that candidates who score above 60 percent may also access partial scholarships and other international education and travel opportunities.

Badmus disclosed that the centre had successfully completed its first round of assessments in Lagos and would now conduct the examinations monthly to provide Nigerians with regular access to globally recognised competence certification.

“The GCA is about measuring practical skills, applied knowledge and performance. It is not just another certificate; it is validation of global competence,” he said.

He said the certification was structured to assess individuals strictly within their areas of expertise, ensuring that successful candidates were evaluated on demonstrable competence rather than academic credentials alone.

The maiden examination was supervised by education experts from the United Kingdom, a move the centre said underscores the programme’s international credibility and alignment with global standards.

He noted that certified candidates could gain access to employment opportunities across recognised jurisdictions, while also benefiting from pathways linked to study and residence opportunities in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.

He said the GCA framework was built on global best practices, competency-based evaluation and data-driven assessment standards aimed at improving workforce competitiveness and employability.

The certification is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s human capital development efforts at a time when employers worldwide are placing greater emphasis on verifiable skills and practical competence.

Beyond individual certification, he said organisations could deploy the assessment framework to identify skills gaps, improve recruitment processes and align workforce capabilities with international performance benchmarks.

“Competence is universal. What GCA does is ensure that your competence is recognised anywhere in the world,” he said.

He added that the centre was open to partnerships and collaborations with institutions and organisations interested in helping Nigerians secure international recognition for their skills and access global opportunities.