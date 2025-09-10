From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has convened its inaugural state-level coordination meeting with operators and stakeholders of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), in line with directives from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The engagement, held under the leadership of State Commandant Jibrin Idris, brought together key representatives from the oil and gas, energy, revenue, telecom, youth, and education sectors to forge stronger collaboration on the protection of vital installations across the state.

According to Commandant Idris, the meeting aligns with the mandate of the NSCDC and the directive of the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to safeguard national assets from threats such as vandalism, sabotage, and revenue leakages. He disclosed that the initiative followed resolutions reached at a recent national coordination session chaired by the NSA in August.

Stakeholders at the meeting included the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company/Nigerian Petroleum Supply Company (NNPC/NPSC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), MTN, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the North Eastern University, among others.

Key resolutions adopted during the engagement included the establishment of intelligence-sharing frameworks, incident reporting systems, and a 24-hour notification protocol for arrests linked to CNAI related offenses. The Command also announced plans for joint public awareness campaigns to sensitize citizens on the importance of protecting national assets.

Commandant Idris further revealed that the Corps had secured commitments of support from heads of other security agencies in the state to strengthen rapid response capacity. He emphasized that a multi-sector and community-driven approach remained central to the Corps’ strategy in Gombe.

He reaffirmed commitment of the NSCDC to preventing sabotage of energy facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, and other installations deemed critical to Nigeria’s economy and security.