From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe State has emerged as the latest battlefield in Nigeria’s endless political drama. What looks like a leadership quarrel over chairmanship is, in reality, a proxy war between two heavyweight camps preparing for the 2027 governorship contest: one allegedly and silently anchored by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, and the other driven by business magnate-turned-politician, Muhammad Jibrin Barde (Dan-Barde).

Proxy war in disguise

On the surface, the conflict pits Malam Auwal Abba Barde, who insists he remains the authentic chairman of the ADC in Gombe, against Mr. Danladi Yau, who argues that Barde’s tenure expired long ago and that he himself is the chairman recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But beneath the tussle lies a deeper political chess game.

Malam Auwal Barde, who led the ADC for nearly a decade, is quietly aligned with Pantami’s political camp. Sources close to the former minister describe Barde as a “dependable foot soldier,” leveraging his old networks to preserve a structure Pantami could deploy as a fallback in 2027. “Pantami is not leaving anything to chance. He is keeping his options open, whether within APC or through an alternative vehicle like ADC,” one insider disclosed.

On the other side, Danladi Yau is seen to be drawing strength from Dan-Barde’s camp. Yau, who was recently sacked as the party’s state secretary by Barde’s faction but continues to parade as chairman, is working to reposition ADC as an instrument for Dan-Barde’s anticipated comeback. A political observer put it bluntly: “Dan-Barde doesn’t want to be boxed in by PDP’s endless infighting. Having allies in ADC gives him leverage.”

This alignment explains why neither Barde nor Yau is willing to back down. Each knows that control of the ADC, however small compared to APC or PDP, could prove decisive in negotiations, alliances, or even as a launchpad for an independent gubernatorial bid.

Expulsions, counterclaims and chaos

The drama escalated recently when Malam Auwal Barde convened a press conference to announce the expulsion of Nafiu Bala, a controversial figure who declared himself National Chairman of the ADC. Barde also declared the removal of three state officials, who included Deputy Chairman, Nasiru Lawan, Secretary, Danladi Yau, and Youth Leader Abdulkadir Sa’idu (Digiri) from their positions over alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“By parading himself as the National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala created confusion and division within our party. Such actions undermine our unity and progress,” Barde said.

But Yau wasted no time in firing back. Flanked by loyalists, he brandished registers and letters, which he claimed showed INEC’s recognition. “I am the authentic chairman of the ADC in Gombe. Anybody parading himself as chairman is fake. Barde’s tenure ended in 2019 and he was expelled in 2022. How can he still claim leadership?”

The dual declarations have left party members bewildered. For every ward that pledges loyalty to Barde, another swears allegiance to Yau. Political analysts suggest the confusion may even be intentional, since both Pantami and Dan-Barde gain from keeping their rivals destabilised while consolidating quietly.

Beyond party lines: 2027 stakes

Pantami’s political ambitions are no longer whispers. Since leaving office in 2023, the ex-minister has stepped up his presence across Gombe, sponsoring empowerment projects, political events, attending community functions, and deepening ties with influential Islamic clerics who form his conservative base. While APC remains his current political party and platform, controlling ADC through Barde offers him insurance. Should APC prove inhospitable, ADC could serve as his springboard for a governorship run or as a bargaining chip in coalition talks.

Dan-Barde, on the other hand, remains the face of elite opposition in Gombe. Having contested against Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in 2023, he is recalibrating for 2027. But with PDP weakened by internal strife, Dan-Barde is hedging his bets. Allies like Yau and others allow him to keep ADC as a parallel platform, giving him negotiating power within the opposition bloc.

For both camps, the ADC might not be the destination but a vehicle of convenience in a high-stakes gubernatorial race.

Weak party, strong shadows

Caught in the middle of the battle are ordinary ADC members, many of whom see the party’s name dragged through mud. Some lament that instead of building a credible alternative, leaders are turning the party into a pawn in bigger power games. “Although for now we are getting new members every day and being recognised as the best option for 2027, losing what we are building will not be hard. People may not know who to follow and end up going back to where they came from,” a former ward chairman in Akko LGA confessed.

Yet both factions continue to claim momentum. Yau has announced plans to register new members across all 114 wards, tying the drive to the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Barde, who was recognised as chairman during the launch of an ADC coalition in Gombe, insists his camp is “cleaning house” by expelling saboteurs. The result is a party that looks more fractured than fortified.

What next?

The big question is not whether ADC survives, but what role it will play in 2027. History suggests the courts may soon become the next arena, with both camps seeking legal endorsement. But even if one side secures victory on paper, the political damage may already be irreversible.

For Pantami and Dan-Barde, the strategy is clear: weaken each other’s structures, keep multiple options alive, and head into 2027 armed with bargaining chips. For the ADC, however, the risk is stark: unless it resolves its identity crisis, it may enter the next elections not as a contender, but as a fragmented spoiler.

In the theatre of Gombe politics, the ADC is no longer just a minor party. It has become a mirror reflecting the ambitions of two of the state’s biggest gladiators with more actors yet to surface. Whether it emerges as a player or a pawn will depend not on constitutions or court rulings, but on which camp ultimately outmaneuvers the other.

One point of consensus, however, does exist: both factions, despite their animosity, have thrown their weight behind David Mark’s leadership at the national level, closing ranks to expel Nafiu Bala and his loyalists. Beyond that, unity remains elusive and the ADC’s fate hangs in the balance.

å