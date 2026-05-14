Global sustainability summit returns to UK Parliament for fifth edition

By Seyi Babalola

The fifth edition of the Global Sustainability Summit (GSS) is scheduled to be held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster in the United Kingdom, with discussions expected to focus on sustainability, climate action, artificial intelligence and innovation.

The summit, convened annually by Ambassador Canon Chinenem Otto, is themed “People, Planet, and Profit in the Age of AI and Innovation.”

According to organisers, the event will bring together policymakers, diplomats, investors, academics, climate experts and youth leaders to discuss sustainable development, ethical investment, climate resilience and global partnerships.

Among the listed speakers and delegates are AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State; former UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa Cantellano; Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah; Namibian president Nangolo Mbumba; and Marvin Rees of the United Kingdom House of Lords.

Others expected at the summit include Olufolake AbdulRazaq, First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum; Dikko Umar Radda, Governor of Katsina State and Chairman of the North-West Governors Forum; Neema K. Lugangira; and representatives from global institutions, including the World Economic Forum.

Organisers said the summit would feature panel discussions, investment sessions, sustainability awards, policy dialogues, and innovation showcases centred on climate resilience, ethical financing, circular economy, artificial intelligence and sustainable development.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, Convener Ambassador Canon Chinenem Otto said the summit aimed to encourage collaboration among governments, institutions, innovators and investors in addressing global sustainability challenges.

“As the world rapidly evolves through artificial intelligence and technological innovation, we must ensure that sustainability remains people-centred, environmentally responsible and economically inclusive.

“The Global Sustainability Summit continues to serve as a bridge connecting governments, institutions, innovators and investors to accelerate practical sustainability solutions globally.

“Our fifth edition is not only a celebration of progress made over the years, but also a renewed call for global collaboration and actionable impact toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Net Zero ambitions.”

The Global Sustainability Summit continues to position itself as a catalyst for transformative partnerships and sustainable global progress, reinforcing the urgent need for collective action toward a more resilient and sustainable future.