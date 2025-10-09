Nigeria’s drive towards digital transformation received a fresh boost as telecommunications company, Globacom, pledged its full support for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) business roundtable on Broadband Investment and Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure, which opened yesterday, at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja.

The two-day event, themed “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity,” brings together stakeholders from government, regulatory bodies, and the private sector to develop practical strategies for expanding broadband access and enhancing infrastructure protection.

Globacom’s sponsorship and active participation reaffirm its leadership role in advancing Nigeria’s digital agenda. The company is providing logistical and technical support for the event, underscoring its commitment to a secure, inclusive, and connected digital future.

Industry observers noted that the forum provides a crucial platform for harmonising policies between public and private sectors, fostering investment, and bridging the nation’s digital divide—particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Globacom’s engagement also positions it strategically to contribute to policy discussions on Right of Way (RoW), infrastructure investment incentives, and regulatory frameworks that can drive broadband growth nationwide.

By participating in these deliberations, the company aims to fast-track the deployment of high-speed internet and reinforce protection for critical communication assets.

The telecoms firm views the roundtable as a step towards strengthening collaboration between government and industry players, while promoting innovative funding models and equitable access to digital resources. This aligns with Globacom’s enduring mission to empower Nigerians through affordable and dependable connectivity.

“We believe that digital transformation must be inclusive and secure. Our participation in this roundtable is a continuation of our mission to support national development through technology. A resilient broadband infrastructure is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and global competitiveness,” Globacom stated.

The company’s ongoing contributions to the Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection Plan (CNIIPP) are expected to further shape Nigeria’s national telecom security framework, enhancing defences against cyber threats and infrastructure vandalism.

As the roundtable progresses, Globacom reaffirms its position not just as a telecommunications provider, but as a trusted national partner committed to building a digitally empowered and secure Nigeria.