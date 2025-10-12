By Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Eghosa Erhumwunse, has decried the socio-cultural and economic problems bedevilling the girl child.

Erhumwunse, in a statement to mark the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, observed that the girl child suffers most from natural and man-made problems.

He said Nigeria must be deliberate in protecting girl children as they remain vital to societal development.

He specifically noted that Nigeria must shift from policies to implementation of renewed investment and coordinated action to empower girls to become innovative leaders for global impact.

According to him, Nigeria stands as one of the nations with the greatest potential to thrive, yet across the country, girls continue to bear the heaviest burden of crises.

“In 2024 alone, over 1.2 million people were displaced by flooding, with approximately 610,000 affected and 225,000 displaced across 29 states.

“In Borno State, already strained by more than a decade of conflict, flooding displaced over 150,000 children, forcing many into temporary shelters with limited access to education, healthcare, and protection services.

“These figures reveal an urgent need for inclusive, child-centred responses that safeguard and strengthen the potential of girls living on the frontlines of multiple crises,” he said.

He pointed out that despite the challenges, there has been remarkable progress among girls who are rewriting the narrative of crisis.

He argued that many who once faced displacement and loss are now rebuilding their futures through education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities.

He maintained that through humanitarian and resilience-building programmes, young girls “are leading peer groups, speaking against child marriage, developing entrepreneurship skills, and closing the gap in education and economic empowerment.”

He added: “Across Nigeria, more girls are also championing environmental sustainability as eco-champions, from tree planting and waste management initiatives to advocating for gender-responsive climate action—showing that resilience is not just survival, but leadership in action.

“Empowering girls to lead change is both a moral imperative and a strategic pathway to building resilient societies. The girl is a leader, a reservoir of untapped potential, strength, and creativity.

“Across crisis-affected communities, we have seen girls who refuse to be silenced by hardship; they rise above fear, innovate through adversity, and lead with compassion.

“They are not victims; they are the heartbeat of transformation, the change we hope to see in our world. True change does not come when we remain static; it comes when we move—when we empower, educate, and equip girls to take motion towards purpose. When we invest in the potential of the girl child, we invest in the future of our communities, our nation, and our planet.”

He stressed that SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria remains committed to working alongside government ministries, development partners, civil society, and the private sector to prioritise girl-centred programmes, expand access to education, digital and leadership skills, and create safe spaces for participation and innovation.