‘Gentleman president, icon of integrity’ – Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua 16 years after

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has again paid glowing tributes to his late principal, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, 16 years after his demise.

Jonathan was Vice President to Yar’Adua, who served as President from May 29, 2007 until his death on May 5, 2010 aged 58.

In a heartfelt message he personally signed, Jonathan described his late principal as a servant leader, dear hero, icon of integrity, selfless patriot, brother, and worthy partner in service, noting that serving under him was a “privilege”.

He said, “As I reflect on the passing of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, I am reminded of the shared passion we both held for a Nigeria where justice is not a slogan, but a lived reality for every citizen.

“Our partnership was anchored on a common vision: to build an inclusive, united, and just nation.

“Yar’Adua was a man of quiet but profound conviction who believed that the strength of a country is measured by its commitment to the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot.

“He did not just lead; he served with a humility that is rare in the corridors of power, often putting national stability above personal or political gain.

“His record in peace-building stands as an enduring legacy. He understood that true nation-building requires the courage to admit flaws and the sincerity to fix them.

“For leaders, the life of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua serves as an enduring lesson. His example teaches us that leadership is a sacred trust, and that progress is only sustainable when it is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a genuine love for the people.

“Sixteen years later, his strides continue to testify for him. As we remember this ‘Gentleman President,’ let us rededicate ourselves to the worthy causes he pursued with such passion.”