Genevieve Nnaji lands major role in BBC series after 8-year hiatus

Nollywood veteran Genevieve Nnaji is returning to acting in a big way after being cast in Wahala, a BBC Studios series, following an eight-year break from the big screen.

Nnaji’s last movie role was in Lionheart (2018), a film that set a precedent by paving the way for the introduction of Nollywood pictures on streaming giant Netflix.

She will star in the BBC’s six-part drama adaptation of Wahala, a novel written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Theresa Ikoko.

The series, which will reportedly air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer, boasts a star-studded cast that includes Adelayo Adedayo, Deborah Ayorinde, Cush Jumbo and Susan Wokoma.

The plot centres around four Nigerian-British women in London whose lives unravel, revealing buried secrets, complicated friendships and disturbing memories.

Speaking on her role in Wahala, Nnaji called the project exciting and deeply engaging, while commending the brilliant team involved.

“I’m very happy to be joining Wahala and to be working with such a brilliant team. It’s an intriguing story, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” she stated.