From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, on Friday formally received members of the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s support groups from the 19 Northern states, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Operating under the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups in the 19 Northern States, the defectors, who said they had campaigned for Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, announced their decision to switch allegiance at a gathering held at the A-Class Event Centre, Abuja.

However, only five representatives from each of the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were present at the event. They all pledged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and ensure his re-election in 2027. Speaking on behalf of the group, the Coordinator, Hon Abubakar Malami, explained that their decision to join the APC was influenced by Senator Barau’s encouragement and the positive strides made by President Tinubu’s government.

“Our coalition comprises individuals from various backgrounds—women, youths, students, traders, academics, and farmers—representing diverse religious and ethnic groups,” Malami stated. He noted that during the 2023 elections, the coalition mobilised massive support for Atiku, significantly contributing to the votes he received. However, their expectations for tackling security challenges in the North were not met, leading them to re-evaluate their political stance.

“Insecurity had crippled farming, which is the backbone of our region, turning our farmlands into kidnappers’ dens. However, under President Tinubu, we are beginning to witness a fresh air of peace and hope across the North, which has also contributed to the drop in food prices,” he added. Malami also praised Tinubu’s administration for establishing the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), as well as Senator Barau’s Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in North West (BIARN), which aims to create over 500 young farmer-millionaires.

“We believe diversification is key. If similar initiatives are extended to the North East and North Central, Nigeria will achieve food security and reduce youth unemployment,” he said, pledging their full support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Welcoming the defectors, Deputy Senate President Barau described their move as a major political gain for the APC in the North. “It’s a big catch for our party. You have seen the good work Mr. President is doing to reposition Nigeria for prosperity, and you have made the right decision to join hands with him,” Barau said. He assured them that the APC is a party of inclusivity, where both new and old members have equal opportunities to thrive based on their contributions.

On his part, the APC National Chairman also lauded the defection, crediting Senator Barau for his efforts in drawing members from other parties into the APC. “You are officially welcomed into our party. After Ramadan, we will organise a grand event in Abuja, where President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker will formally receive all your members, marking the complete collapse of the PDP—not just in the North but across Nigeria,” Ganduje declared.

He pointed to recent developments in Anambra, where he claimed the PDP had failed to produce a governorship candidate, as evidence of the party’s decline. “We are the greatest beneficiaries of PDP’s downfall. APC is the party of progress, internal democracy, and engagement. We do not discriminate; we are the most peaceful party in Africa,” Ganduje asserted. He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to national development and praised Barau for his leadership in expanding the party’s reach beyond Kano and across the entire North.