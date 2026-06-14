Gala denies €120m bid for Super Eagles striker

14 June 2026 1:14 am WAT

Rapheal By
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ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - AUGUST 15: Victor Osimhen (45) of Galatasaray reacts during the Turkish Super Lig week 2 football match between Galatasaray and Fatih Karagumruk in RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has dismissed reports linking Victor Osimhen with an immediate move to Atlético Madrid, insisting that no official offer has arrived for the Nigerian striker, Soccernet.ng reports.

The transfer rumour gained momentum after reports in Spain and Turkey claimed Atlético Madrid had made a verbal offer worth €120 million for the Super Eagles star. The reports further suggested that Galatasaray rejected the huge proposal as they prepared for the 2026/27 campaign.

According to the speculation, Atlético manager Diego Simeone identified Osimhen as the perfect addition to his attack amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth. The Nigerian’s combination of pace, physical strength, relentless pressing and finishing ability reportedly made him a priority target for the Spanish club.

However, Buruk has poured cold water on the claims.

“We haven’t received any such proposal. There’s nothing going on right now. Hopefully, he will continue his career at Galatasaray,” the Galatasaray manager said as per CumHuriyet.

Buruk reiterated that neither the player nor his representatives have indicated any desire to leave Istanbul this summer.

The Turkish champions remain determined to keep their star striker after his outstanding performances since arriving permanently from Napoli. Osimhen has become one of the most influential players in Turkish football, helping Galatasaray maintain their dominance at home while strengthening their ambitions in Europe.

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