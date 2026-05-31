FUTO: Man’O’War operatives beat student to death over N13,000

•Police arrest 3 suspects

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irate students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), yesterday destroyed the office of the institution’s chapter of the Man’O’War because operatives of the para-military organisation beat a 100 Level student of Cyber Security Department to death.

The deceased, Chinedu Chibuzor Christogonus, was alleged to have stolen N13,000 and piece of cow skin (pomo) in 2025.

A viral video from the school community accused the commander of the school’s Man’ O war of ordering his men to Chinedu for the alleged offence.

The incident which happened at about 6 pm on Friday led total breakdown of law and order as fellow students besieged the base of the Man’O’War destroying anything they could lay their hands on, setting up bonfires and chanting war songs.

“Our Commander asked us to flog him; he said he stole N13,000 and Pomo (cow skin) from a woman last two years and ran away. So when he saw him he asked us to catch him and flog him, he was an ex-commando,” one of the voices from the viral video recounted.

Another witness to the incident said: “I saw with my very eyes how these people were flogging that boy. I was coming from Umuchima and passed there coming back from the field after 30 minutes they were still flogging him. Even when I repeated the place they were still beating him, they were using this green pipe they used to put wire inside the ground to flog him.”

Similaly, another student who condemned the incident said: “This is not the first time this Man’O’War people would be punishing students. They’re so wicked. They beat us for every little thing we do. The other time they flogged a student for cooking at her corridor instead of the kitchen. The girl’s buttocks were badly bruised. The Okada riders too are not safe in their hands. If they mistakenly pass the wrong way they will beat them mercilessly. Every student is afraid of the Man’O’War in FUTO.”

Mike was said to have died yesterday at a hospital around the school community, where he was taken as a result of the beating he received.

In the wake of the incident the Imo State Police Command has arrested three students of the university in connection with the death of 21-year-old Chinedu Chibuzor Christogonus, a 100-level Cyber Security student of FUTO.

The arrested suspects are: Chukwuemeka Benedict, 21, Kelechi Gospel Ikenna, 24 and Obioma Anastasia, 21. All three are 500-level students of FUTO.

Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye in a statement said: “Upon receiving the report, Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso ordered immediate arrest of the suspects.”

He said key evidence had been recovered and the victim’s body had been deposited in the FMC morgue for autopsy.

To ensure a thorough investigation, he said CP Bosso has transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Owerri. He directed that all persons linked to the incident be identified and questioned.

Okoye said the command is “fully on top of the situation” and committed to uncovering the full circumstances of Chinedu’s death.

“No individual, regardless of status, will be shielded from the law if found culpable,” the CP stated.

The Imo Police Command is urging calm and asking the public, FUTO community, and the deceased’s family to allow investigators to complete their work.