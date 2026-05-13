FUTH Lafia raises alarm over reported Hantavirus outbreak abroad

…Urges vigilance, strict hygiene as no case recorded in Nigeria

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The management of the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia has issued a public health advisory following reports of a suspected Hantavirus outbreak linked to passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, involving cases in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The hospital, through its Rapid Response Team (RRT), said although no case has been reported in Nigeria, the evolving international situation and ongoing contact tracing efforts require heightened vigilance among healthcare workers, patients, students and members of the hospital community.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the RRT Lead, Dr. Anazodo Michael Chidi, the hospital explained that Hantaviruses are a group of viruses commonly transmitted to humans through exposure to infected rodents, their urine, droppings or saliva.

The statement noted that severe respiratory or hemorrhagic illness may develop rapidly in some cases.

According to the hospital, all members of the community have been advised to maintain strict hand hygiene practices using soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers, while also adhering to standard infection prevention and control protocols.

The hospital further urged residents and healthcare workers to promptly report patients presenting symptoms such as fever, difficulty breathing, unexplained respiratory distress, or sudden deterioration after flu-like symptoms.

“Although no case has been reported in Nigeria at this time, the evolving nature of the outbreak and ongoing international contact tracing call for heightened vigilance and adherence to infection prevention and control measures within our hospital environment,” the statement read.

The management also cautioned against unnecessary exposure to rodents or rodent-contaminated environments, stressing the need for proper environmental sanitation in offices, wards and residential areas.

It further directed healthcare personnel to use appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when managing suspected infectious cases and encouraged early hospital presentation for anyone developing symptoms, particularly individuals with recent international travel history.

The statement added that clinicians should maintain a high index of suspicion for unusual respiratory illnesses and promptly notify the Rapid Response Team of any suspected case.

“The hospital management remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of all staff and patients,” Dr. Anazodo stated.

He assured that further updates would be communicated as more verified information becomes available from relevant global and national public health authorities.

The hospital also urged members of the public to remain calm, informed and vigilant.