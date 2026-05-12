Funke Akindele pays special tribute to Alexx Ekubo

By Rita Okoye

The Nigerian entertainment industry has continued to mourn the reported passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, as tributes pour in from colleagues, friends and fans across social media.

Among those who paid an emotional tribute to the late actor is multiple award-winning actress Funke Akindele, who expressed grief over his death and reflected on the bond they shared during his lifetime.

Daily Sun reported that Alexx Ekubo reportedly died on Monday, May 11, following a battle with cancer, a development that has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram page, Funke Akindele shared a photograph of the late actor and revealed that she had tried to see him one last time before his passing but was unable to.

Paying tribute to her late colleague, the actress wrote: “I really tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. Ore mi, like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared. Hmmmmmm, rest in peace, Alex.”

Her emotional message has since drawn reactions from fans and colleagues, many of whom described the late actor as talented, humble and widely admired within the Nollywood community.

Alexx Ekubo was regarded as one of Nollywood’s most recognisable actors, known for his roles in several blockbuster films and television productions. His reported death has continued to generate an outpouring of condolences from across the entertainment industry.