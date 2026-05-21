Frank Edoho denies estranged wife Sandra’s claims, initiates legal battle

Media personality and television host Frank Edoho has denied allegations made against him by his estranged wife, Sandra Edoho, insisting the claims are false and confirming that he has chosen to pursue the matter through legal channels.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, Edoho acknowledged the public attention the allegations have generated but maintained his innocence.

“Over the past few days, a number of grave allegations concerning my person have been circulated in the public space. I am fully aware of the concern, commentary, and attention this has generated,” he stated.

He firmly rejected the claims, stressing: “Let me state, clearly and unequivocally, that the allegations made against me are false.”

Explaining his decision to avoid a public confrontation, Edoho said restraint was necessary in handling sensitive matters of this nature.

“At moments such as this, experience teaches that not every accusation merits a public contest, nor does every provocation require an answer in the court of public opinion. There are times when restraint is not weakness but wisdom, and this is one of them,” he said.

He added that the matter is now being addressed through legal processes. “I have chosen to address these issues through the appropriate legal channels, where facts, not noise, will prevail.”

Edoho also expressed concern over the ripple effects of the controversy on individuals not directly involved.

“I am deeply saddened that during this situation, individuals who have absolutely no connection to these issues have had their names, identities, and privacy drawn into public discourse. For that, I am sincerely sorry,” he wrote.

He extended apologies to sponsors, brand partners, and collaborators who may have been affected.

“I wish to extend my sincere apologies to my sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, professional associates, and everyone whose goodwill, trust, and reputation may have been affected,” he added.

On the legal proceedings, Edoho said he would not be making further public comments.

“Because these issues are now the subject of ongoing legal and investigative processes before the relevant authorities and the courts, it would be inappropriate for me to make further substantive comments at this time.”

He also appealed for privacy for his children, describing the situation as deeply personal and difficult.

“This is an especially difficult period, most of all for my children, who neither chose this moment nor deserve to bear the weight of public intrusion arising from it,” he said.

“I respectfully ask that their privacy be protected, and that space be given for the lawful processes now underway to run their course.”

Edoho concluded by reaffirming his commitment to his family, stating: “Above all, I am a father, deeply committed to the welfare, dignity, and protection of my children.”