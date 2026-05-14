Frank Edoho cheated on me too – Estranged wife

By Seyi Babalola

Sandra Edoho, the estranged wife of prominent TV host Frank Edoho, has also accused him of cheating on her.

Sandra took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and stated that she has video evidence to back up her claims.

She said this in response to her supposedly leaked sex tape with singer Chike.

News of Sandra’s alleged extramarital affair with singer Chike surfaced online last week after Frank Edoho vowed never to commit to any woman again.

Breaking her silence amid the backlash, Sandra, who also accused Frank of having affairs with multiple women, including some popular Nigerian actresses and a BBNaija star, urged him to move on with his life.

Sandra further accused him of abusing the financial access she gave him.

“Have you ever paid school fees? Have you ever? All you did was abuse the financial access you had to my funds, squandering my money on prostitutes and loose women.

“So many numerous transactions in Lekki hotels, Airbnb apartments, lounges and bars. You sold my property without my permission for chicken change and still squandered the earnings from it within one week on different girls. Documented evidence dey! Chai!”

While accusing Frank of denying her sex, she named Adaeze Ugboaja, Tega Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and Mbong Amata among the women he allegedly cheated on her with.

“Disappearing for weeks on end with loose women and whores like Adaeze Ugboaja at The Hard Rock Cafe, or is it Tega Dominic @its_tegadominic, the BBNaija girl, or is it Amaka Okeke @diaryofalionqueen, whom you claimed you were trying to get endorsement and sponsorship for ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ who you brought into our home to sleep with on our matrimonial bed?

“Or is it the smelling prostitutes whom you led into our home, where I had to video record you escorting her to the gate? Or is it the whore you had on your Snapchat, frolicking in her bikini, snapping with your own phone while you were there blowing kisses to her?

“When I was pregnant with our first child, you would rather have a prolonged affair that lasted years with an actress, Mbong Amata, amongst other women. Where do I even begin?

“The nights crying on the floor begging that you see me, with you walking out and not returning for days,” she wrote.