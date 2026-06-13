From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

A High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has remanded four suspects arrested in connection with the recovery of a Beretta pistol at a transport park in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, on April 26, 2026.

The suspects are alleged to be members of a gun-running syndicate.

The suspects, namely Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Clifford Boleyelefa, Amadi Princewill, and Amadi Felix Chibuike, were earlier arrested in separate intelligence-led operations conducted in Bayelsa and Imo States.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Thursday, said that the police arraigned the suspects after a painstaking investigations that linked them to the illegal procurement, distribution, and movement of firearms across state lines.

Upon the conclusion of investigations, the Delta State Police Command charged the suspects before the court on a five-count charge.

Edafe said that charges include, “Unlawful possession of firearm, an offence punishable under Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004;

“Unlawful possession of a fabricated Beretta pistol contrary to Section 3 of the same Act;

“Unlawful possession of four rounds of live 9mm ammunition contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 27(1)(b)(ii) of the Firearms Act, Cap F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004;

“Conspiracy to belong to an unlawful society punishable under Section 516A of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006;

“Membership of the proscribed Black Axe Confraternity contrary to Section 3(1)(b) and punishable under Section 6(2) of the Prohibition and Prescription of Youth Associations and Organisations Law, Cap P16, Vol. 4, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2008”.

He said that following their arraignment, the court ordered that all four defendants be remanded in prison custody pending further proceedings in the matter.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling the proliferation of illegal firearms, cultism, and other violent crimes.

He assured residents that the Command would continue to pursue and prosecute criminal elements while sustaining efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. Efforts are on-going to arrest other suspects connected to the case who remain at large.