Four confirmed dead in crash on Ilesa/Akure expressway in Osun

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Four people have been confirmed dead following a road accident that occurred on Thursday evening along the Ilesa/Akure expressway at 44, Ilesa, in Osun State.

Agnes Ogungbemi, the Osun Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday, stating that four people died, and 10 other passengers were injured.

Ogungbemi said three of the victims—two male adults and a female child—died instantly, while another passenger later died on Friday morning. She added that the remains have been taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

She further said the injured passengers include 7 adults and 3 children.

According to Ogungbemi, the crash involved a Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle, and a Suzuki commercial mini-bus.

She also reported that the mini-bus driver had no driver’s licence.

While official details were not immediately available, sources at the scene said the Toyota bus heading towards the Akure end of the road collided with a mini-bus operating within Ilesa metropolis around 9pm at Omi Asoro junction.

Findings showed that the bus was carrying items such as phone accessories and electronic appliances.