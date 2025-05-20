Punuka Foundation has called on the federal and state governments, the private sector and the public to step up support for children with special needs.

The Foundation runs a Childcare Centre in Lagos, which focuses on children with developmental needs such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related conditions.

Speaking during its annual “Walk for Super Special Children” in Lekki, the board chairman, Dr Anthony Idigbe (SAN), stressed that Nigeria’s greatest challenge lies not in laws but in the spirit of commitment to providing adequate care and opportunities for the vulnerable children.

Idigbe, the Senior Partner at Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, emphasised that the core issue was the lack of a systematic approach to identifying individual disabilities and tailoring accommodations accordingly.

“Once a disability is identified, there should be a process of assessing the level of ability or disability and providing resources, be it mobility aids, assisted living or tailored education to ensure they can live with dignity and purpose.

“The system must recognise each person’s needs and consistently provide the necessary support,” he said.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s current efforts fall short, with many children languishing without proper assistance, thereby becoming a burden on society.

“The government is not doing enough to identify needs and provide accommodations.

“Instead, we see many physically challenged individuals and children on the streets, often as beggars.

“They are not sufficiently empowered to advocate for themselves, and that makes it difficult to push reforms.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure their voices are heard and their rights protected,” he stated.

Executive Director and Trustee of Punuka Foundation, Mrs. Elizabeth Idigbe, underscored funding as a primary obstacle, saying, “Funding translates directly into infrastructure, adequate facilities, assistive devices and trained personnel.

“While some states like Lagos have started inclusive education in public schools, the facilities are often rundown due to insufficient resources.

“We need more government support to sustain and expand these initiatives,” she said.

Mrs. Idigbe lamented that many parents, especially indigent ones, struggle to afford therapies and basic needs for their children.

“Most of these children come from impoverished backgrounds, and foundation-led efforts are often limited by lack of funds.

“There is a dire need for regulations that mandate accessible public buildings and enforce penalties for non-compliance,” she said.

She stressed the importance of enforcement, noting that Nigeria’s legal frameworks are often not effectively implemented.

“Having laws on paper is not enough; they must be enforced from top down,” she added.

Acting Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Angela Ezenweani, noted that the Foundation’s ‘Walk for Super Special Children,’ serves as a platform not only for raising awareness but also for showcasing the talents and resilience of children with neuro-diverse conditions.

“Every child has unique potential; we must create opportunities for them to express themselves and reach their full capabilities,” she said.

She believes that despite the challenges of funding and policy gaps, sustained advocacy, stricter enforcement of regulations and increased resource allocation could drive meaningful change.