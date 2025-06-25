From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Umar Ajiya Isa, has dismissed reports that he was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with an alleged $7.2 billion fraud linked to transactions at the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

Isa, in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 25, said contrary to media claims, he was not arrested but had voluntarily submitted himself to the Commission for questioning.

“Nobody arrested me for any $7.2 billion in relation to any refinery fraud. I voluntarily submitted myself for questioning to the EFCC, and thereafter I went home. To see in the media stories of my arrest over fraud is unfortunate,” he stated.

The former NNPC Ltd CFO maintained that throughout his career at the national oil company, he was never accused of wrongdoing.

“I served at NNPC Limited and I left with my integrity intact. Nobody has accused me of any fraud throughout my sojourn at the company. People who are pushing this false narrative of arrests and detention just want to tarnish my reputation,” Isa said.

He further expressed readiness to honour any future invitation from the anti-graft agency, noting his commitment to protecting his reputation and legacy.

“I am in this country and any day and any time the EFCC requests me to appear before them, I will be present,” he added.