There was a time when the forests feared the kingdom. The authority of the state was unquestioned. Criminals hid in caves and shadows. Lawbreakers moved cautiously because they knew that the weight of justice could descend upon them at any moment.

Today, however, a disturbing reversal appears to be taking place.

The forests no longer fear the kingdom. The kingdom now fears the forests.

Across vast stretches of Nigeria, forests that should be under the control of the state have become sanctuaries for bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and violent criminals. What were once isolated hideouts have evolved into fortified enclaves from which criminals launch attacks, collect ransom, impose fear and challenge the authority of government itself.

In the allegorical Forest of Hyenas and Jackals, the predators no longer lurk quietly in the undergrowth. They roam boldly. They attack villages, seize travellers, abduct schoolchildren, extort communities, rape women, and murder innocent citizens. Then they retreat into their forest strongholds, often without consequence.

The frightening reality is not merely that the hyenas exist.

It is that they appear increasingly confident that nothing significant will happen to them.

In many parts of the country, bandits and terrorists seem capable of striking almost at will. They ambush highways. They invade farming communities. They attack military formations. They kidnap passengers from roads and train routes. They demand and receive millions in ransom payments. They negotiate from positions of strength while victims and their families negotiate from positions of desperation.

For countless citizens, the question is no longer whether government can eliminate these threats. The question is whether government can effectively contain them.

The tragedy becomes even more painful when one considers the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Entire communities have been displaced from ancestral lands. Farmers abandon fertile fields for fear of attack. Food production declines. Children are denied education. Women become victims of unspeakable abuse. Businesses collapse. Investors hesitate. Hope diminishes.

Every successful attack carries consequences far beyond the immediate victims. It weakens confidence in the state, erodes public trust, and emboldens criminals elsewhere.

No country prospers when fear becomes a daily companion.

One of the most troubling dimensions of this crisis is the widespread suspicion that the predators do not operate alone.

Throughout history, no criminal enterprise of significant scale has survived without support networks.

The hyenas rarely thrive without informants. The jackals rarely prosper without collaborators. The forests do not merely shelter criminals; they often conceal intricate webs of logistics, intelligence, financing, and protection.

Questions that ordinary citizens frequently ask remain unanswered: How do heavily armed groups move across vast territories How do they obtain supplies? How do they receive intelligence about security operations? How do they maintain camps for extended periods? How do kidnapped victims vanish into forests and remain hidden for weeks or months?

These questions continue to fuel suspicions that enablers exist within various institutions and communities.

Whether motivated by greed, fear, ideology, corruption, or self-preservation, such collaborators represent one of the gravest threats to national security.

A kingdom can defeat enemies outside its walls but enemies within are often more dangerous.

Yet it would be simplistic to place all blame on security agencies alone. The challenge is broader and more complex.

Nigeria’s insecurity is rooted in a mixture of factors: weak governance, corruption, porous borders, youth unemployment, poverty, poor intelligence coordination, inadequate equipment, delayed justice, political interference, and decades of neglect in many rural areas.

Where governance retreats, criminality advances. Where development is absent, lawlessness often flourishes. Where institutions weaken, predators multiply.

This reality does not excuse terrorism or banditry. Criminals remain responsible for their actions.

However, effective solutions require understanding the ecosystem in which such criminality thrives.

The kingdom must ask difficult questions. Why do vast ungoverned spaces continue to exist? Why are some communities left vulnerable for years? Why do citizens frequently become the first responders to their own emergencies? Why do criminal groups often appear more mobile and adaptable than the structures designed to stop them?

More significantly, why does those who claim to govern us see the fight for reelection more important than the fight for the safety of lives and property of the citizens?

These questions deserve honest answers. The danger of ignoring them is immense.

History offers many warnings. Civilisations rarely collapse overnight. Decline often begins gradually.

First, citizens avoid certain roads. Then they abandon certain communities. Then economic activity shrinks. Then migration accelerates. Then trust in institutions weakens. Eventually, the abnormal becomes normal.

Fear becomes routine. Insecurity becomes expected. And surrender begins to masquerade as adaptation.

This is the point every nation must avoid.

No country can indefinitely coexist with expanding zones of lawlessness. No economy can thrive while productive regions are under siege. No democracy can flourish when citizens increasingly doubt the state’s ability to protect life and property.

The question confronting Nigeria is therefore urgent: For how much longer can the kingdom endure before the encroaching forest completely swallows it?

The answer depends largely on what is done now.

First, government must demonstrate unmistakable political will. Security challenges cannot be defeated through rhetoric alone. Citizens need visible, measurable, and sustained action. They need evidence that criminal strongholds are being dismantled rather than merely disrupted.

Second, intelligence gathering must become more sophisticated and proactive.

Modern security operations are won as much through information as through force. Criminal networks depend on communication, logistics, financing, and local support structures. Identifying and dismantling these networks is essential.

Third, enablers must face severe consequences. Whether they are financiers, informants, suppliers, collaborators, or officials who compromise security operations, they are not spectators in the crisis. They are participants. A nation that punishes foot soldiers while ignoring sponsors merely trims branches while watering roots.

Fourth, the vast forests and ungoverned spaces must no longer remain beyond effective state presence. Technology, surveillance systems, aerial monitoring, and coordinated ground operations should ensure that no part of the nation’s territory becomes permanently ceded to criminal control.

Fifth, justice must be swift and credible. Arrests alone are insufficient. Citizens must see a justice system capable of prosecuting serious crimes efficiently while respecting the rule of law. Impunity is fuel for criminal enterprise.

Sixth, communities must become genuine partners in security. Local populations often possess valuable knowledge about suspicious activities. Building trust between citizens and security agencies can significantly improve intelligence gathering and early warning systems.

Seventh, economic opportunities must accompany security interventions. A hungry population is vulnerable to manipulation by criminal recruiters. While poverty does not create criminals automatically, economic hopelessness can create fertile ground for recruitment and exploitation.

Finally, leadership at every level must recognise that security is not merely a government responsibility; it is a national priority requiring collective commitment.

The battle against insecurity is not only about protecting territory. It is about preserving civilization itself. It is about ensuring that children can attend school without fear. It is about allowing farmers to cultivate their lands in peace. It is about enabling businesses to grow. It is about restoring public confidence. It is about guaranteeing that ordinary citizens can travel from one point to another without wondering whether they will return home alive.

The Forest of Hyenas and Jackals teaches a timeless lesson: Predators become bold when guardians become uncertain. Criminals become confident when consequences become unlikely.

Forests expand when boundaries are left undefended. Yet the story also contains hope. No kingdom is helpless if it possesses the will to defend itself.

No forest is invincible. No bandit, terrorist, or criminal network is stronger than a determined country governed by competent institutions, guided by courageous leadership, and supported by vigilant citizens.

Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. The challenge is serious, but it is not insurmountable. The kingdom still possesses the resources, the people, the institutions, and the capacity to reclaim every inch of its territory and restore confidence among its citizens.

The choice before us is clear: Either the kingdom reasserts its authority over the forest, or the forest will continue testing the limits of the kingdom’s resolve.

History will record which path was chosen.