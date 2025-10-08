From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of efforts to deepen digital banking and expand self-service access across the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched a 24-hour Digital Experience Centre (DXC) in Abuja.

Located at the Central Business District area of the nation’s capital, the new hub allows customers to carry out all banking transactions, from account opening and card issuance to deposits, withdrawals and transfers, without stepping into a traditional banking hall.

The centre, which was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, by Senator Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West), is equipped with biometric verification, instant card issuance and artificial intelligence-enabled transaction authentication.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, said the launch represents a key milestone in the bank’s digital transformation journey and demonstrates its commitment to innovation, convenience and inclusion.

Alebiosu explained that the Abuja DXC will operate round the clock, providing customers with faster, safer and simpler ways to bank. He added that the new facility complements FirstBank’s network of over 600 branches and 300,000 FirstMonie agents nationwide, ensuring no Nigerian is left behind in the digital era.

The MD also disclosed that similar centres have already been rolled out in Nsukka and Benin, with another expected to open in Kano soon.

Alebiosu noted that digital banking has become a safer and more efficient option amid rising insecurity in some parts of the country, while also boosting financial inclusion and supporting small businesses in rural areas.

“The future of banking is digital, and FirstBank is building that future today. Our customers can open accounts, collect ATM cards instantly, deposit or withdraw cash, and complete transfers, all without entering a traditional banking hall.

“Even as Managing Director, I do not have access to customers’ accounts. Every transaction goes through multiple security layers, from biometrics to OTP verification. No one can impersonate a customer.

“When you lose policemen or customers to attacks, you think twice about opening physical branches. Digital banking reduces those risks. Our last rights issue was oversubscribed, and we expect the same strong response this time. The bank of the future is already here, open, smart, secure, and built for every Nigerian,” he stated.

In his remarks, Senator Hussaini commended FirstBank’s foresight, stating that the project is a major boost to customer confidence and fraud prevention in the banking sector.

“A few years ago, I thought the multiple verification steps were excessive. Now I understand why. With rising fraud cases, FirstBank’s systems are protecting people’s life savings,” he said.