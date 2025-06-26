From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu, in marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, has called on all Nigerians to unite in the fight against drug abuse and organised crime.

Speaking on the theme, “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention. Break the cycle.” the First Lady emphasised the critical role of prevention in safeguarding the health and future of Nigeria’s youth.

“The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking calls on all of us as leaders, parents, teachers, and communities to reaffirm our commitment to protecting the health and future of our people, especially our youth, from the menace of drug abuse,” she said.

She further stressed, “The evidence is clear: when we invest in prevention, we protect lives. Every child in Nigeria deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment, free from the devastating grip of drug abuse and the threats of organised crime.”

The First Lady urged Nigerians to take collective responsibility by positively engaging youth, supporting families, and raising awareness. “Together, we can build a healthier, safer, and more resilient Nigeria,” she concluded.