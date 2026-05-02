First Lady flags off 2026 planting season in Niger

L-R Wife of Niger State Governor Hajia Fatima Umaru Bago, the Governor Farmer Umaru Bago, one of the farmers, First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda after the First Lady flagged off 2026 Farming Season with the handing over of tools and implements to farmers in Minna on Saturday 2nd May 2026