From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Nigerian youth.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja, she presented seven hybrid 14-seater buses to the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), fulfilling a promise made to the group.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady urged them to remain diligent and upright as a pathway to personal and national growth. She emphasised the importance of faith and generosity in their lives, saying:

“You can’t love without giving, so anytime we profess love to people, we should be able to back it up with giving. As you have chosen Christ, you should be good followers of Christ indeed, always embrace truth and do what is right and pleasing before God.”

The donation coincided with the second anniversary of the current administration, a milestone the First Lady described as a moment for gratitude and giving.

“We cannot do this any other day than today, which happens to be the second anniversary of this administration. It is God that has sustained us; therefore, giving to people who are serving Him in whatever ministry is a good way to celebrate,” she said.

“We believe today God wants us to celebrate because we would just be there thanking God privately for sustaining President Tinubu and all his administration on the second anniversary of this administration, but we have something to give. Therefore, on behalf of RHI, and due to our love for you as our children, because we believe you’ll all be achievers in this nation, we hand over these vehicles to your leaders.”

National Chairman of YOWICAN, Michael Belosochukwu, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the association. He assured that the buses would significantly ease the challenges faced during evangelism and enhance their outreach efforts.

“These buses you donated to our organisation would help to facilitate the work and operations of our organisation’s activities. On behalf of YOWICAN nationwide, and the entire youth, we want to say a big thank you to our mother for her generosity and kind heart,” he said.

The seven buses were allocated to YOWICAN chapters across the six geopolitical zones and the National Secretariat, ensuring broad access for youth ministry activities.

Also in attendance were prominent figures, including Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of RHI; Lady Hope Uzodimma, wife of the Imo State Governor and National Secretary of RHI; and Bishop Stephen T.V. Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission.

The event highlighted the administration’s dedication to empowering youth through faith-based initiatives and practical support.