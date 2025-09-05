By John Ogunsemore

A 45,000-litre petrol tanker was on Friday gutted by fire while discharging its content at a petrol station in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at A1 Petroleum Filling Station, 15 Mukaz Avenue off Ikorodu Road, by Agric bus stop, Owutu – Ikorodu, Lagos.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received an emergency call at 12:58 pm regarding a 45,000-litre petroleum tanker with Registration No. IKD 479 XV, which had arrived at the station for service.

“While discharging its contents, the tanker unfortunately caught fire,” the statement signed by Deputy Controller General of the service, Olajide Ogabi stated.

He disclosed that swift intervention by firefighters ensured that the blaze was contained, with no casualties recorded.

“The fire was restricted to the tanker and one dispensing pump out of six, effectively preventing escalation.

“The main station building, mart, underground storage facilities, and gas skid were preserved from damage,” the statement reads in part.

Ogabi said firefighters from its Ikorodu and Alausa Fire Stations responded to the incident.

Meanwhile, the service urged stakeholders and oil and gas operators to uphold the highest safety standards, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to protecting lives, property, and the environment across the state.