FIFA confirms Okocha’s historic World Cup dribbling feat

FIFA, the world football governing body, has confirmed that Nigerian football hero Jay-Jay Okocha still maintains the record for the most successful dribbles in a single FIFA World Cup match.

According to FIFA, Okocha completed 15 successful dribbles during Nigeria’s Round of 16 match against the Italy National Football Team in the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, a feat that has remained unmatched for more than three decades.

The former Super Eagles captain accomplished the feat against a powerful Italian squad that included Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Demetrio Albertini.

FIFA noted that the record continues to stand despite the emergence of several world-class dribblers over the years. Former Brazilian forward, Jairzinho and former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne are joint second on the list with 13 successful dribbles in a single World Cup match.

Other legendary players recognised among the competition’s greatest dribblers include Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona and Jamal Musiala.

FIFA also highlighted that Lionel Messi holds the record for the most successful dribbles across all World Cup appearances with 125, while Maradona remains the player with the highest number of successful dribbles in a single tournament, recording 53 during the 1986 World Cup.

The recognition further cements Okocha’s status as one of the most skilful footballers in World Cup history and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated sporting figures.