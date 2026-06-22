Fiat SA reveals Fiat TRIS at Transport Evolution Summit 2026

By Moses Akaigwe

FIAT South Africa has revealed the first micro-mobility vehicle, FIAT TRIS, for South Africa and selected sub-Saharan African markets during the Transport Evolution Summit 2026.

FIAT continues to reinforce its leadership in micromobility by positioning itself as a necessary answer to urban congestion, affordability and accessibility challenges in modern cities. And now Africa is among the markets where the brand’s micromobility approach is expanding.

“The micromobility category is far bigger than any one format,” said Kabelo Rabotho, Director of Micromobility at Stellantis South Africa “at its simplest, micromobility is about matching the journey to the most efficient tool for that journey. Not every trip needs a large car. Not every delivery needs a van. We are not replacing other forms of transport; rather, we are filling a ‘gap’ that, in the context of Africa, is becoming increasingly apparent as the continent grows.”

This is where the FIAT TRIS comes into focus. The new 100 percent electric pick-up three-wheeled electric vehicle is designed to meet the fast-growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions.

With a 90 km range, ultra-lightweight design, and low running costs, TRIS can carry over 500 kg of payload and offers a spacious cargo area.

Its design prioritizes ease of use, making it simple to drive with no clutch or gearbox, while its integrated charging capability allows seamless recharging with a built-in 220V plug, eliminating the need for an external charger.

One of the key strengths of TRIS is its outstanding versatility. Its compact size—just 3.17 meters in length—combined with a tight 3.05-meter turning radius, allows it to navigate narrow city streets with ease. Power accessibility is also a priority, with a USB-C port and a 12V socket ensuring that devices can be charged on the go.

The lithium battery, with a capacity of 6.9 kWh, provides a homologated range of 90 km (WMTC), ensuring sufficient autonomy for daily professional use.

Thanks to its integrated smart charging system, TRIS can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 3.5 hours, reaching the complete recharge in four hours and 40 minutes, using a standard domestic plug.

Regenerative breaking as standard content completes the efficiency package, helping to maximize range and reduce energy consumption during everyday use.

Finally, TRIS is powered by a 48-volt electric motor delivering 9 kW (peak power) and a maximum torque of 45 Nm, capable of reaching a top speed of 45 km/h, along with a modern digital cluster that enhances driver information and usability.

TRIS will be a game-changer for B2B micromobility – providing independent workers, small businesses, and underserved communities with a cost-effective, zero-emissions tool to move forward.

A vehicle that will transform last-mile mobility and be a tool for economic empowerment and social inclusion. It has been designed to meet the needs of micro transportation, merging iconic Italian design, affordability, and versatility into an easy-to-use, zero-emissions business solution.

The FIAT TRIS will be available in South Africa and selected Sub-Saharan African markets at the end of 2026.