FG, TETFund launch 1,500-bed hostel project at YABATECH to tackle accommodation crisis

By Gabriel Dike

The Federal Government has commenced a major intervention to address the worsening accommodation deficit in tertiary institutions with the ground breaking ceremony of a 1,500-bed student hostel project at Yaba College of Technology.

The project, being executed through a TETFund Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement in collaboration with Integrated Projects Limited, was officially flagged off by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, at the institution’s campus construction site.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Rector of the college, Engr. Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, described student accommodation in the institution as having reached “a pandemic level,” noting that available bed spaces currently accommodate only about 1,600 students due to ongoing maintenance of one of the hostels.

According to him, the development became imperative as increasing student population and pressure on existing facilities continue to pose serious welfare challenges.

“This hostel project stands as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s resolve to create a conducive learning environment where students can thrive academically and socially,” the rector said.

He praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Education for driving infrastructure renewal in the education sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abdul stated that the institution deliberately refused pressures to sell its landed assets within the Yaba educational district, choosing instead to maximise the land through strategic partnerships that would benefit students and staff.

“We have lands for more projects. Rather than selling, we will continue to embrace PPP arrangements and use the land maximally for the benefit of the college community,” he added.

Representing the Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Funsho Isolaowa Afolabi, council member Chief Ebenezer Akinbolade described the project as a defining moment in the transformation of the institution.

He said the initiative would significantly improve students’ welfare, enhance learning conditions and strengthen the institution’s capacity to deliver quality technical education.

“The provision of modern student accommodation is a vital component of our vision for excellence, sustainability and innovation,” he said.

Akinbolade commended TETFund and Integrated Projects Limited for embracing a collaborative PPP model capable of accelerating infrastructural development in tertiary institutions.

Managing Director of Integrated Projects Limited, Arc.Olayinka Kusemiju, said the project would go beyond providing shelter by creating a safe environment for interaction, networking and character development among students.

“Education is not just about learning and graduating. Hostel accommodation provides opportunities for interpersonal relationships and leadership development,” he noted.

He disclosed that the project was backed by financial and technical partners including Keystone Bank.

Also speaking, a director of the company, Dr. Awe, described the initiative as a major milestone in Nigeria’s educational development, stressing that improved accommodation would contribute significantly to academic excellence and institutional reputation.

Student leaders at the event welcomed the intervention, describing it as a practical demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to student welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Comrade Dewunmi Oluyemi thanked the Minister of Education for previous interventions affecting students and for extending what he called “renewed hope” to students of the institution.

The 1,500-bed development is expected to be completed within two years and is projected to substantially reduce the accommodation pressure facing students of Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution.