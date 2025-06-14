From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Olori Ivie Atuwatse III, wife of the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, has proposed quality education, an improved curriculum, and better infrastructure.

Atuwatse III, who spoke at a special fundraising event for the CLT Academy building project yesterday in Abuja, stressed the need for both public and private schools to provide state-of-the-art buildings to enhance learning and the social well-being of children.

She also suggested a liberalised pattern of teaching for easy assimilation, particularly what she called play-based learning.

The queen said, “Our children, on average, spend about 80% of their time in school.

“And as parents, it is important that their environment is critical to facilitate learning. The infrastructure of a school is not just about going to a school, it is about the environment in which they learn that will enhance learning outcomes. I have seen that first-hand with things that we do in Warri.

“The STEM lab that we created right in the middle of a slum in Warri had to be state-of-the-art. We ensured that we flew in the best laptops, the best gadgets, and also created an amiable environment so that the children knew that they were comfortable. There is something that visiting a place or being in a nice area does to a person.

“I am sure that you know that if you are in a place that is not very conducive, the ability for you to focus and learn will be impeded. And so the same goes for children. They are human beings too.

“It is important that we focus on creating classrooms that are learning- and education-friendly, that will enhance learning outcomes for our children. Also, the same goes with the curriculum. It is not just about learning anything, it is about what you learn and how it is taught.

“For us, it is absolutely critical. The reason we are possibly not coming out with the best that we can get is not just the curriculum, but it is also the methodology. It is how it is being taught, the pedagogy of teaching.

“And so it is important that as stakeholders, not just government, but parents as well, teachers come together to improve learning outcomes for children by looking at infrastructure and curriculum development.”

On the role of recreation in children, she said: “It’s huge. I visited Finland about two years ago and they have play-based learning.

“Oftentimes, when we are brought to teaching and oftentimes the way that our children approach learning is one that is very boxed and very limiting.

“And so their ability to enjoy what they are learning is diminished. And so with that, their ability to receive what they’re learning is also diminished.

“When we inculcate and infiltrate play with learning, you would see that once they’re enjoying what they’re learning, then they can receive what they’re learning a lot more. The Centre for Teaching and Learning actually does that a lot. We have come to see that the curriculum is not very different from any normal curriculum in Nigeria.

“However, what they do is that they infuse play-based learning into their learning styles or their teaching styles so that the children receive it a lot more and they are able to retain the knowledge of what is being taught in school. It’s applicable to them. It’s made fun for them.

“And I think that’s huge. It’s a big game-changer when it comes to learning outcomes for children.”

The co-founder of the school, Dr Agodi Alagbe, who spoke on the project, said it would cost about N14 billion to complete the school project.