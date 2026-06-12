FG secures fertiliser raw materials for 94 blending plants nationwide

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has secured adequate fertiliser raw materials for 94 blending plants across the country as part of efforts to guarantee supply for the 2026 wet farming season and shield farmers from rising global input costs.

The assurance was given by PFI NPK Limited, the implementation vehicle of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

According to the company, it has already secured and financed the importation of key fertiliser raw materials required for domestic production, ensuring that blending plants nationwide have access to supplies despite ongoing disruptions in global fertiliser markets.

Official procurement records show that nine vessels carrying a combined 407,304 metric tonnes of fertiliser inputs were secured during the first quarter of 2026. Combined with existing stock, the total volume of raw materials available for production stands at 534,219 metric tonnes.

PFI NPK said the raw materials are being distributed through its centralised procurement and distribution system, which supplies registered blending plants under the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN).

As of mid-April, over 323,109 metric tonnes of raw materials, equivalent to about 6.5 million bags of fertiliser, had been released to blending plants, while more than 198,264 metric tonnes had already been offtaken for production and distribution.

Speaking on the development, Director of PFI NPK Limited and Managing Director of MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, said the government deliberately moved early to secure supplies before the recent escalation in global market disruptions.

He noted that the strategy enabled Nigeria to lock in favourable prices and avoid supply shortages currently affecting several countries.

“We took a deliberate decision to move early, well ahead of market pressures, by securing supply, locking in pricing and putting the necessary financial instruments in place. That foresight is what has ensured that Nigeria is not exposed to the disruptions currently affecting global fertiliser markets,” Takang said.

The company disclosed that the early procurement exercise generated savings of approximately $43.99 million, equivalent to about N61.58 billion, compared to prevailing international market prices.

PFI NPK operates a model that imports raw materials rather than finished fertiliser, ensuring that all NPK fertiliser is blended locally. The arrangement is aimed at supporting local industry, creating jobs and strengthening domestic value addition across the agricultural supply chain.

The company delivered 648,000 metric tonnes of raw materials in 2025 and is targeting 1.52 million metric tonnes in 2026 as part of plans to expand fertiliser availability nationwide.

Industry stakeholders say the availability of raw materials at blending plants is expected to support fertiliser production and improve access for farmers during the current planting season, helping to boost agricultural productivity and food security.

PFI NPK added that it is pursuing long-term supply security through government-to-government partnerships with international suppliers and the deployment of a digital enterprise system to improve transparency across procurement, inventory and distribution operations.