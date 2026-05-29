FG raises alarm over shortage of skilled artisans in Nigeria

By Lawrence Agbo

The Federal Government has raised alarm over the shortage of skilled artisans in Nigeria, particularly in the fast-growing solar energy sector, where experts in solar light installation are in short supply.

Speaking on the development, Suwaiba Said Ahmad said findings from the government’s skill gap analysis showed that Nigeria lacks experienced hands in several technical fields, especially solar installation.

“There are a lot of skills that we don’t have experienced hands in,” she said.

According to her, the shortage has forced many employers and contractors to hire workers from neighbouring countries to handle solar light installations and related technical jobs.

She urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to take advantage of vocational training opportunities, stressing that skills in solar installation and other technical trades have become highly lucrative in the country.

“Nigeria’s skill gap analysis revealed shortages in high-income skills like solar installation and tiling, with workers from neighbouring countries often hired for such jobs,” she added.