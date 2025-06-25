From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government has assured that it is taking concrete steps to clear outstanding payments owed to genuine contractors who executed contracts for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) spokesperson, Bawa Mokwa, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the federal government will only honour contracts that were duly awarded and executed in line with stipulated guidelines.

“The OAGF explained that the federal government has laid down rules for the award and execution of contracts, and no payment would be made for contracts awarded without due process or contracts not executed according to specification,” the OAGF stressed.

It added that the government is committed to ensuring value for money, hence its careful scrutiny of contract records before payment.

“The federal government has records of contracts executed by MDAs and is meticulous in the payment for these contracts to guarantee value for money spent. Efforts are underway to pay for contracts duly awarded and completed according to specifications,” it stated.

On the lingering arrears of the N35,000 wage award for federal workers, the OAGF revealed that the government had commenced payment in May 2025 and would continue monthly until all five months of outstanding arrears are cleared.

It assured that the next tranche of the wage award will be paid in June 2025, after the payment of workers’ June salaries.