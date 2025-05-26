….Links exporters to East/Southern African markets

By Uche Usim

To fully operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and expand regional trade access for Nigerian businesses, the federal government, yesterday, officially flagged off the Nigeria–East/Southern Africa air cargo route.

The effort aims at unlocking regional markets for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) under AfCFTA, especially those bunched under registered associations like; Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) and

Women Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WCCIMA).

The initiative follows the April 2025 gazetting of Nigeria’s Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions (PSTCs), which officially signalled the country’s readiness to operationalise AfCFTA protocols and allow Nigerian goods to benefit from lower tariffs in participating African countries.

The launch ceremony, which took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was led by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

She hailed the initiative as “a strategic pathway for Nigerian goods to penetrate African markets, especially trade hubs in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa, with speed, efficiency and competitive pricing.”

Developed in collaboration with Uganda Airlines and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the new air cargo route is set to drastically reduce delivery timelines, from several weeks or months to just days, especially for perishable and time-sensitive goods such as textiles, cosmetics, processed agricultural products, and leather goods.

“This corridor is not just a logistics initiative, it is a trade enabler built by Africans, for Africans.

“It offers Nigerian micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) a reliable and cost-effective channel to expand across the continent”, she explained.

According to the Minister, cargo rates on the route are currently 50 per cent lower than prevailing commercial rates and are accessible exclusively to businesses affiliated with recognised umbrella associations.

This model, Dr. Oduwole noted, allows the Ministry to monitor trade flows and ensure that genuine businesses benefit from the initiative.

“This solution is built by Africans, for Africans. It capitalises on Nigeria’s strategic location, our role as AfCFTA Digital Trade Co-Champion and the resilience of our entrepreneurial community.”

The air cargo corridor will initially operate out of Nigeria’s major commercial centres, Abuja and Lagos, and is expected to fast-track Nigeria’s drive to increase value-added exports within the African market.

“This is a significant step toward making the AfCFTA real for our businesses. With our Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions already gazetted, Nigerian goods can now enjoy reduced tariffs across participating African countries,” she added.

Dr. Oduwole also revealed plans to launch an AfCFTA Market Intelligence Tool in partnership with the UNDP. The tool is designed to help Nigerian businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and identify emerging trade opportunities in East and Southern Africa.

The Minister expressed appreciation to the government of Uganda, Uganda Airlines, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria’s leading business groups for their support and collaboration in delivering the unique initiative.

She also commended the Nigerian exporters whose goods were on the inaugural flights, noting that they were “not just moving products, but carrying the hopes, ambition and resilience of Nigeria’s entrepreneurs.”

“The time for preparation is over. The time for action is now. We urge Nigerian businesses to seize this opportunity, explore new frontiers and trade continentally, with the full backing of the federal government”, she charged.

With this new air cargo route, experts say that Nigeria cements its leadership role within the AfCFTA and opens up new possibilities for its businesses to thrive across the African continent.

It will also make it significantly easier and cheaper for Nigerian goods to reach markets in East and Southern Africa. The service will initially operate out of Lagos and Abuja.

For decades, Nigerian exporters, particularly small businesses, have faced steep transport costs, delayed shipments and limited connectivity when trading with African partners.

The new corridor is designed to address these bottlenecks and ensure that time-sensitive goods such as textiles, processed foods, cosmetics and leather products arrive in peak condition.

Sunday’s launch attracted key figures from Nigeria’s trade and aviation sectors, including; Nura Abba Rimi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service; Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, MD/CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Ms. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Patrick Ziwa, Country Manager, Uganda Airlines and a host of other dignitaries.

AfCFTA, which came into force in January 2021, is the largest free trade area in the world by number of countries, with 54 signatories.

The agreement seeks to boost intra-African trade by eliminating tariffs on 90% of goods, reducing non-tariff barriers and facilitating the movement of capital and people.

Despite its promise, trade among African countries still accounts for less than 15% of total continental trade, compared to 60% in Europe and 40% in Asia. Poor logistics, limited transport infrastructure and high trade costs have hindered the full implementation of AfCFTA goals.

However, by creating a direct and affordable air cargo route, economic experts say Nigeria is taking a leading role in bridging that gap.

The air corridor is expected to strengthen regional value chains, support export diversification and increase Nigeria’s share of intra-African trade, particularly in value-added goods.