FG earmarks N250bn to tackle hostel crisis in tertiary institutions

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The federal government has earmarked N250 billion to tackle the accommodation crisis in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of chairmen and members of boards of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education, alongside principal officers of newly established institutions and reappointed chief executives.

He said that under the initiative, the government would allocate about N2 billion each to at least 50 institutions to deliver a minimum of 500 bed spaces per campus. In addition, N90 billion would be invested through public-private partnerships to provide between 1,200 and 1,500 bed spaces in 24 institutions.

Highlighting the scale of the accommodation deficit, the minister cited examples from major institutions: the University of Lagos has about 38,000 students requiring accommodation, but only 10,000 bed spaces; Lagos State University has 32,000 students with just 7,000 spaces; while Yaba College of Technology has 28,000 students but only 1,200 bed spaces.

“I have used three institutions to demonstrate the gravity of the problem,” he said. “This has been a progressive challenge for decades. The accommodation deficit in our major institutions is stark, and we are working hard to address it. For the first time in the history of our country, Mr President has approved N250 billion this year alone to build student accommodation across tertiary institutions.”

Beyond infrastructure, the minister issued a strong directive to newly appointed and reappointed officials, stressing that performance and implementation, not policy rhetoric, would define their success.

“Success is 20 per cent policy and 80 per cent implementation. Continuity must not breed complacency; rather, it should serve as a platform to consolidate gains, deepen reforms, and accelerate progress,” he said.

He emphasised that governing boards must move beyond ceremonial roles to enforce accountability and support institutional management in delivering measurable outcomes, warning that public trust depends on discipline, transparency and results.

“You are entrusted with the critical responsibility of providing strategic oversight, ensuring accountability, and supporting management to deliver measurable outcomes,” he added.

The minister said the infrastructure drive forms part of a broader reform agenda, including strengthening technical and vocational education, upgrading laboratories and workshops, and expanding capacity in medical schools.

He further disclosed that the government is investing billions to rehabilitate health training institutions and establish simulation centres to improve the quality of graduates in critical sectors.

Alausa commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to human capital development, noting that the education sector is on a transformative path.

“We are achieving results rapidly in a transformative manner,” he said, urging stakeholders to support ongoing reforms rather than “allow negativity to overshadow visible progress”.

Meanwhile, those inaugurated include Prof. Babatunde Lawal Salako, chairman of the governing board of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE); Prof. Modupe Adeola Adelabu, chairman of the governing board of the National Examinations Council (NECO); and Shofoyeke David, executive secretary of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration.

Others are Prof. Garba Shuaib, member of the governing council, Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State; Abdulrahman Said Ahmad, member of the governing council, Federal College of Agriculture and Technology, Nabanje Kafur, Katsina State; and Prof. Kabiru Bello Dungurawa, member of the governing council, Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, Yobe State.

Also inaugurated were Dr Engr. Bongfa Bonfa, rector, Federal Polytechnic Yak-Shendam, Plateau State; Prof. Tijani Kalli, vice-chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship, Bama, Borno State; and Mr Abba Kaka Goni, registrar of the same institution.

Others include Mrs Aisha Halilu, librarian; and Mr Bashir Zubairu, bursar of the Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship, Bama.

The minister also inaugurated members of the Bosso Campus Co-sharing Committee, including Prof. Idris Ali (chairman), Dr Ayuba Mohammed (NUC), Pastor Timothy Ademola (FUT Minna), Dr Oyeleke Olarinoye (FUT Minna), Prof. A.A. Aliyu (IBBU, Lapai), Arc. Danladi (IBBU, Lapai), Mrs Emma Egoro (FME), and Barr. Mercy Agada (FME).