FG condemns excessive bureaucracy in public service

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The federal government has expressed great concern over excessive bureaucratic and redundant procedures in the public service.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who addressed stakeholders, including members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), heads of agencies, members of the diplomatic corps and industry leaders, today in Abuja, however, acknowledged the critical role of collaboration in driving sustainable change.

According to him, bureaucratic procedures remain significant barriers to progress in the public sector, noting that “complexity is the enemy of progress”. He stressed the urgent need to simplify processes in order to unlock innovation and improve service delivery outcomes for Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo stated that in the 21st century, “business as usual has no place in public service”, highlighting the growing expectation of citizens for tangible results rather than explanations. For him, the trust reposed in public officials must be matched with performance, accountability and a clear commitment to reform.

He particularly commended the dedication and professionalism of civil servants in the Ministry of Interior, describing them as instrumental to the successes recorded so far.

On the conference theme, Tunji-Ojo outlined the ministry’s reform approach, noting that effective reform begins with a clear understanding of existing challenges. He explained that meaningful reforms require answering three fundamental questions: identifying “what is” — the current situation; defining “what ought to be” — the desired state; and determining “how” to transition between both through structured interventions.

In a statement, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Mary Ali, noted the minister’s observation that many reform efforts fail due to poor problem identification, which often results in misplaced solutions.

“You cannot solve a problem you do not understand,” he stated, adding that data-driven analysis and strategic thinking remain essential for meaningful progress in internal security and governance.

He further called for a paradigm shift in governance, urging public servants to move away from emotional attachment to outdated systems and embrace innovation, knowledge and practical understanding as tools for reform.

Reiterating the ministry’s mandate in safeguarding Nigeria’s internal security architecture, Tunji-Ojo assured Nigerians of the ministry’s continued efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, improve operational efficiency and deliver impactful results aligned with national priorities.