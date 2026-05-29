FG commissions Rolling Energy high-capacity CNG booster station in Abuja

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government on Friday commissioned the Rolling Energy High-Capacity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Daughter Booster Station as part of efforts to deepen gas utilisation and expand access to cleaner and affordable energy solutions across the country.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, in Jahi, Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the project as a major milestone in the country’s drive towards a gas-powered economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Ekpo commended Rolling Energy Limited for delivering the project and acknowledged the strategic support of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) in financing critical gas infrastructure projects nationwide.

He noted that the Jahi facility is one of four gas infrastructure projects being commissioned across the country through MDGIF support, alongside projects by Ibile Oil and Gas in Lagos, Portland Energy in Lagos, and Femadec in Owerri.

According to him, the investments align with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas Initiative aimed at positioning natural gas as a catalyst for industrialisation, energy security, transportation transformation, economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“As a nation endowed with approximately 215 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Nigeria must leverage this abundant resource not only for exports, but also for domestic prosperity and national development,” he said.

The minister added that the project would support the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), which seeks to promote the adoption of CNG as a cleaner and more affordable alternative fuel for transportation and industrial use.

He said projects such as the Jahi booster station would create jobs, reduce transportation costs, lower emissions and improve energy affordability for Nigerians, while also strengthening investor confidence in the country’s gas sector.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolling Energy Limited, Mubarak Umar Danbatta, said the facility represents confidence in Nigeria’s gas future and demonstrates the growing momentum behind the Federal Government’s gas expansion agenda.

Danbatta disclosed that the company had already deployed over 8,000 vehicle conversion kits in collaboration with the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles to support the adoption of gas-powered mobility solutions nationwide.

He further revealed that the Jahi facility currently serves between 350 and 400 vehicles daily, reflecting increasing public acceptance of natural gas as a viable transportation fuel.

According to him, the project forms part of a wider infrastructure rollout involving LCNG Mother Stations, LCNG Daughter Stations and RLNG facilities across Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Borno states.

“What you will witness today is not merely the

commissioning of a facility. It is the commissioning of an opportunity. It is the commissioningof a future where cleaner energy is more accessible, transportation is more affordable, industries are more competitive and economic growth is powered by Nigerian gas,” Danbatta stated.

The Jahi High-Capacity CNG Daughter Booster Station has a sales capacity of 1,000 Standard Cubic Metres per hour, supported by two CNG tube skids with a combined capacity of 17,000 Standard Cubic Metres.

The facility also houses a Mass Conversion Centre with the capacity to convert up to 20 vehicles and 25 tricycles daily.

The station is expected to serve over 1,000 CNG vehicles and 100 trucks daily within the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.