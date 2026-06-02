FG begins moves to give 6,000 Nigerians homes

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja
The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engineer Muttagha Rabe Darma, has begun assessment visits to over 15,000 housing units across the nation with a view to giving 6,000 homeless Nigerians accommodation.
Speaking during an inspection visit to one of the project sites in Kano, the minister explained that the ongoing inspection of Federal Government housing projects is part of deliberate efforts to monitor progress, address implementation challenges, and fast-track the delivery of quality housing to Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Darma recalled that during the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Housing Summit 2.0 in Abuja, he had announced his intention to undertake inspection visits to housing project sites across the country to personally assess the status of the over 15,000 housing units currently under construction under various Federal Government housing programmes.
According to the minister, the nationwide tour is designed to provide first-hand information on project implementation, identify challenges requiring government intervention, and facilitate the speedy completion and delivery of the housing units to deserving Nigerians.
In a statement, Director, Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, noted that regular site visits provide an opportunity to assess the pace and quality of work, engage directly with developers and contractors, and ensure that projects are delivered according to approved specifications and timelines.
“The essence of these inspections is to ensure that projects are progressing as planned and that Nigerians begin to enjoy the benefits of these housing initiatives as quickly as possible. We are committed to removing bottlenecks and ensuring timely completion and delivery,” the minister stated.
Darma further lauded the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and private sector partners, noting that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model demonstrates how government and private sector resources can be effectively leveraged to bridge the nation’s housing deficit while stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities.
He observed that beyond providing shelter, the Kano Renewed Hope City Project is already generating significant economic activities within the host community through the engagement of artisans, contractors, suppliers, transport operators, and other service providers involved in the construction process.
“The economic impact of this project extends far beyond the housing units being constructed. It is creating jobs, supporting local businesses, attracting investments, and contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the area,” he said.
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The minister noted that the project, comprising 1,500 housing units of various house types, has the potential to accommodate more than 6,000 residents based on an average household size of four persons per family. He emphasised that the development would not only provide decent and affordable housing but also foster the emergence of a vibrant, secure, and sustainable community with improved living standards.
He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the project and urged all stakeholders to sustain their commitment towards achieving the project’s delivery targets.
The minister reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to continue exploring innovative financing mechanisms and strategic partnerships that will expand access to affordable housing, strengthen urban infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and promote inclusive development across the country.
The Kano Renewed Hope City Project is one of several flagship housing initiatives being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to address Nigeria’s housing needs while supporting economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life for citizens under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
Recall that early last month, the minister had promised to undertake an inspection of at least 15,000 housing units as part of urgent efforts to address the housing deficit.
Darma made the announcement at a housing summit in Abuja on May 12, 2026. He said the planned delivery of 15,000 housing units would significantly expand access to shelter, with projections indicating that more than 6,000 Nigerians could benefit when household sizes are factored into the allocation plan.
“Now, in the next three months, if what I’ve been told is true, I assure Nigerians that 15,000 houses or more than 15,000 houses will be available for occupation by Nigerian families. And that means over 6,000 unhoused families will be accommodated in the next three months,” he said.
The minister explained that the estimate assumes an average household size of four persons, typically a father, mother, and two children, meaning that the intervention could directly improve living conditions for tens of thousands of citizens once allocation begins.
Darma said implementation would move quickly from planning to physical verification, stressing that the government would not rely on paper assurances.
“Soon, we’ll begin to assess the availability of these 15,000 houses. I will move from place to place and make sure that these 15,000 houses are there and not just on paper. We are going to be practical as much as we can,” he stated.