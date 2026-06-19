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Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that the federal government has approved between four and five international routes for United Nigeria Airlines, naming New York, Canada and Dubai among the destinations the carrier has now been cleared to fly.

This comes as the airline unveiled two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

Speaking at the official unveiling which took place in Lagos on Thursday, Keyamo said the routes were part of a deliberate government push to shift a larger share of Nigeria’s international air traffic to Nigerian-owned carriers.

“We are giving United about four or five routes now. We are giving them New York. I think we are giving you New York. We are giving you Canada. We are giving you Dubai. We are giving you some very fruitful routes now,” he said.

Keyamo said the new route approvals is to correct what he described as a long-standing imbalance where foreign airlines carried the overwhelming majority of passengers flying out of Nigeria.

“If you look at the traffic in Nigeria, the passenger traffic, the air traffic, 90 per cent of the airlift from Nigeria to all parts of the world is not by our local carriers. Ninety per cent, even 95 per cent of our passengers flying out of this country to Saudi, to other parts of the world, that market is our market. “It doesn’t belong to anybody. Under those bilateral service agreements, we also have reciprocal rights to run those routes. So, tell me, why would I not pursue the empowerment of these people to take that market away, half of that market away? They have to enter that market and eat part of that market,” he said.

The minister added that the route approvals are ahead of the airline’s capacity to operate them as they expand rapidly and consolidate and that the additional capacity would allow United Nigeria to begin operating against the routes already approved while also reducing delays and cancellations on its existing network.

Keyamo said the route approvals follows the financial and legal measures designed to make it easier for United Nigeria Airlines to acquire the aircraft needed to fly them.

He said President Bola Tinubu approved the creation of a Nigerian aircraft leasing company specifically to help carriers such as United Nigeria Airlines to negotiate acquisitions, with government backing attached.

He described the route allocations as the product of a sustained policy effort rather than a single decision, dating back to early disputes between his ministry and the industry. “We met on ground several cases in court. Airlines were in court against the Minister for one reason or the other, several cases in court. It took about two and a half years for us to begin to reap the fruits of the policy direction that we laid down. For the first few months, we did nothing but listen to them. One by one, all the sectors and all the various issues in aviation, we took them one by one,” he said.

He also said the federal government is partnering with Abia State to build an international airport and that United Nigeria Airline is expected to eventually use it as a hub while the Enugu International Airport is being positioned as a cargo hub.

He also explained why the government support is being directed toward financing for privately run carriers rather than toward reviving a state-owned national airline.

He pointed to the collapse of Nigeria Airways as an example of bureaucratic interference undermining an airline’s commercial operations, and argued that successful state-linked carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines, succeed because they are run as independent companied. He cited Lufthansa and British Airways as examples of carriers that have moved away from direct government control entirely.

Keyamo also addressed flight delays and cancellations affecting Nigerian carriers, saying his ministry engages operators privately through its consumer protection department rather than criticising them publicly. “I would rather complain and find out their problems and assist them to grow. It is not their pleasure to cancel flights. It affects their businesses.

Keyamo described the unveiling as one of his happiest moments in office, crediting a two-and-a-half-year policy effort for United Nigeria’s emergence as what he called the second-largest airline operator in West Africa.

Speaking during the occasion, a representative of Boeing, Moore Ibekwe said: “In 2023, we identified four key pillars necessary to improve Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem. The first was access to aircraft and aviation financing. The second was developing technical capabilities. The third was enhancing safety standards. The fourth was improving the regulatory environment. today, I am pleased to say that significant progress has been made across all four areas.

“Within a relatively short period, the Ministry and the NCAA have introduced reforms designed to help Nigerian airlines gain access to newer-generation aircraft. We also recognised that improving the industry requires collaboration among government, airlines, financial institutions, and technical partners. It is a shared responsibility. That is why, two days ago, we launched a training programme in Nigeria, bringing our trainers and engineers into the country to train local aviation professionals. We are helping to train engineers and pilots while strengthening operational excellence.

“The aircraft you see behind me represent tremendous opportunities for Nigeria. They will expand operational capabilities, allow airlines to carry more passengers, improve comfort, and support long-haul operations. Over the next 20 years, Africa is expected to require approximately 1,200 new aircraft. Nigeria should be a major beneficiary of that growth. When I look at these two aircraft behind us today, I see much more than two airplanes. I see enormous potential. I would like to see United Nigeria grow into a 50-aircraft airline within the next decade. It can be done.

A representative of Dr. Adaora Umeoji, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, said: “The decision to name these aircraft after two distinguished sons of Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and the late Professor Chinua Achebe is both symbolic and inspiring. Professor Chinua Achebe gave Africa a voice. Through his writings, he preserved our stories, challenged stereotypes, and projected the dignity of African identity to the world. His legacy reminds us that true leadership is measured not only by personal achievements but also by the impact we have on future generations.

“His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe represents another form of enduring leadership. For decades, he has exemplified wisdom, integrity, service, and justice. What binds these two remarkable men together is their commitment to excellence, leadership, and service beyond self. These are also the values that build great institutions. Strong organisations are built on vision, discipline, resilience, and a commitment to future generations. The acquisition of these aircraft is not merely an investment in aviation assets. It is an investment in connectivity, commerce, tourism, job creation, and national development. Every additional aircraft strengthens infrastructure and enables people, businesses, and communities to connect and prosper.”