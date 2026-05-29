Fenerbahce plots big-money move for Calvin Bassey

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have intensified their pursuit of Nigeria international Calvin Bassey as they seek to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Super Eagles defender has reportedly emerged as one of the club’s top transfer priorities following another disappointing domestic campaign for the Istanbul side.

According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim is expected to travel to London to begin discussions over a potential move for the 25-year-old centre-back.

The club are determined to rebuild after extending their Turkish Super Lig title drought to 13 years, with fierce rivals Galatasaray continuing to dominate the domestic scene.

Bassey is said to be highly rated by Fenerbahce’s recruitment team after impressing with a series of consistent performances for Fulham in the Premier League.

The Nigerian defender joined Fulham from Ajax in 2023 in a deal reportedly worth €22.5 million and has since established himself as one of the club’s most dependable defenders.Unity Cup updates

Since arriving at Craven Cottage, Bassey has made over 100 appearances for the London club, contributing four goals and one assist while cementing his place as a regular starter.

His combination of physical strength, pace, and defensive intelligence has attracted praise in England, with several European clubs previously linked with the versatile defender.

Fenerbahce are reportedly confident of meeting Fulham’s valuation, with Bassey believed to be worth around €28 million.

The defender’s contract situation could also play a significant role in negotiations, as reports suggest he has only one year remaining on his current deal with Fulham.

Bassey may now face an important decision regarding his future, particularly if Fenerbahce offer improved financial terms. The Super Eagles star currently earns a reported weekly wage significantly below that of many established Premier League defenders, making a potential move to Turkey an attractive proposition.