From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has praised the growing collaboration between the Federal and State Civil Services, describing it as a “vital step towards strengthening governance and enhancing service delivery nationwide”.

Mrs Walson-Jack made the remarks while hosting Alhaji Yakubu Sani Haidara, Head of Service of Zamfara State, alongside a delegation of Permanent Secretaries from the state, during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She emphasised that the partnership is already yielding positive outcomes, particularly in the areas of capacity development, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of reform initiatives under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

Speaking at the meeting, Alhaji Haidara highlighted the purpose of the visit as an effort to deepen cooperation with the Federal Civil Service in capacity building, policy innovation, and reform implementation to improve service delivery at the state level. He commended Mrs Walson-Jack for her “exemplary leadership, visionary reforms, and unwavering commitment to repositioning the Nigerian Civil Service for greater efficiency and productivity.”

He also applauded her leadership in driving the creation of a citizen-centred civil service “anchored on accountability, integrity, and technology to streamline government operations, foster collaboration, and build a workforce that is responsive, professional, and future-ready”.

Alhaji Haidara added that Zamfara State has prioritised capacity building and staff training in alignment with federal initiatives and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to sustaining its collaboration with the Federal Civil Service to enhance public service efficiency.

The meeting included Federal Permanent Secretaries from the HCSF office, Zamfara State Permanent Secretaries, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Service Matters, and directors from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.