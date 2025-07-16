From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) will hold a special session on Thursday, July 17, from 1 p.m. to pay tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu is set to lead the session in honour of the late leader.

The session was initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, but was postponed due to the state funeral that took place in his hometown of Daura on the same day. Also, the Federal Government had declared Tuesday a public holiday in honour of the late president.