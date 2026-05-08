FCTA rolls out free diabetes, hypertension tests for over 400 workers

08 May 2026 7:53 am WAT

Rapheal By
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From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Over 400 Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers accessed free diabetes, hypertension, and other critical health tests with medications during a two-day medical outreach that ended yesterday, highlighting a major push for staff wellness.

The two-day event drew more than 400 participants with 270 receiving eyeglasses and many others treated on-site for hypertension and diabetes.

FCT Head of Civil Service Mrs. Nancy Nathan stressed the need for regular check-ups, labeling these conditions “silent killers” that strike without warning. She linked many sudden deaths to unmanaged hypertension or diabetes.

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“The initiative is a call to action for all of us. Health is wealth,” a ministry representative said. “You often hear, ‘There was nothing wrong with him. He just went to work, came back, slept, and didn’t wake up.’ In most cases, it is hypertension or diabetes.”

FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, urged screenings and medication adherence, tying the program to President Bola Tinubu’s renewed health agenda under FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Benefits continue at the renewed staff clinic, accessible with staff IDs and health insurance cards. “Civil servants are reminded that health insurance is a key entitlement funded through monthly salary deductions. How many of you know that a portion of your salary is deducted every month for health insurance? You know it. We have a desk here—get your PIN, get your cards.”

The scheme covers quality care, including surgeries, with partnerships ensuring prompt hospital access. “This is a Renewed Hope administration, and we have a clear mandate from the Minister, Nyesom Wike, to ensure that civil servants are treated in a civil and dignified manner.”

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