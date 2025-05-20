Over 55 cases detected

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB) has strengthened its partnership with the Heart Recovery Foundation (HRF), a nonprofit organisation, on a school heart health awareness programme.

FCT-UBEB said the awareness programme is a vital initiative dedicated to promoting cardiovascular health and wellness among students in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) across the FCT.

Gabriel Kiaka, the Chief Executive Officer of HRF, told journalists in Abuja that the partnership was a strategic effort designed to champion strong public sensitisation among secondary school students and their parents on the dangers of cardiovascular health challenges and the need for early detection and care.

Kiaka said the inspiration behind the Foundation was drawn from his “near-death” experience with a cardiovascular health challenge a few years ago.

He said, “I was born with an atrial septal defect (a hole in the heart), a congenital condition that grew larger over time. At 3.7 cm, it was only by God’s grace that I survived. Before my diagnosis, I often experienced heart tremors, palpitations, and breathlessness. Raising funds for surgery was a huge struggle for my

family, as every attempt failed.

“During this time, I came in contact with many others who were faced with the same fate but unable to afford treatment. Heart procedures are very expensive. It could cost between $10,000 and $12,000, and that has left many to die due to financial constraints. In my case, I was fortunate enough to have won a scholarship from the then Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and since public fundraising fell short, I used the

funds for an urgent open-heart surgery in India.”

He said the goal is to provide financial aid and holistic support to those with congenital heart defects, particularly those arising from childbirth, within Africa. “We envision a future where healing, wellness, and compassion are accessible to all, empowering hearts to beat stronger, longer, and healthier.

“At Heart Recovery Foundation, we believe that every heartbeat matters. Hence, we are committed to providing care, support, and encouragement to individuals and families affected by heart-related health challenges, especially those born with congenital heart defects.

“We serve as pillars of hope, offering guidance, resources, and a compassionate community for those on the path to recovery. We work with a dedicated team of professionals, volunteers, and advocates, and we work tirelessly to create a nurturing environment where individuals can find strength, education, and emotional support.”

He further disclosed that the Foundation has also secured a partnership with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, for the purposes of affordable open-heart surgeries for the detected cases among children.

“So far, over 55 cases have been detected from schoolchildren in FCT following the little awareness we did, even before we commenced the full school-wide sensitisation. We are targeting 200 schools in the FCT with the necessary information, diagnosis, and care.

“But at the larger scale, we desire to sponsor about 10 surgical operations quarterly on individuals with congenital heart defects; advocate for individuals with congenital heart defects that cannot afford proper health care; and develop a network of health professionals specialising in heart health issues to join in the advocacy.

“In addition to that, we plan to conduct community workshops on heart diseases with a focus on congenital conditions within this year and develop educational materials (e.g., brochures, videos) on heart diseases, their types, causes and remedies to be distributed to 10,000 individuals; establish partnerships with 100 community organisations such as schools, private organisations, and religious centres, among others,, within this year; and advocate for policy changes supporting heart health education and research.

The lead doctor, Anumiri Chidozie Pascal, said sensitisation was crucial because it helps to educate and expose the children to congenital heart conditions vis-à-vis their symptoms and management.

He said, “We have realised that this congenital heart condition often goes unnoticed by parents and children. Our research revealed that about 10 in 1000 patients come down with this challenge, and it’s not often noticed. But we have been able to detect and manage some of the conditions for those who presented their own.

“Sadly, many health facilities do not have what it takes to diagnose this heart condition. However, we have been able to discover those at risk and manage them rightly. But we can’t do it alone. We need the support of Nigerians, particularly philanthropists and the government, to appropriately respond to these growing cases of congenital heart defects among children.

Mr Sunday Adejoh Baba, a board member of the Foundation, said the Foundation is determined to offer the help and encouragement needed to reclaim a healthier, more fulfilling life for individuals with congenital heart conditions.