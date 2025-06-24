From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command said its operatives have thwarted a robbery attempt in the Zone E Extension of Apo Resettlement of the FCT.

FCT police public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, said that the incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Monday,when a distress call was received from a commercial motorcyclist, alerting the police to intense gun firing in the area.

Adeh, in a statement said on receiving the report, Divisional Police Officer of Apo Division, Uchenna Igwebuike, deployed his Ambush and Surveillance Teams to the location.

She said on sighting the police team, the attackers opened fire on the operatives, prompting a fierce exchange of gun firing.

She said that reinforcement led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Isyaku Sharu joined the effort, and the officers’ superior firepower forced the assailants to flee into nearby hills.

"Following a distress call received from a commercial motorcycle rider in Apo Resettlement, reporting heavy gun firing in the area, Divisional Police Officer of Apo Division, CSP Uchenna Igwebuike, immediately mobilized his Ambush and Surveillance teams to the scene.

“A joint manhunt operation involving police operatives and local vigilantes is currently ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“During the operation, three persons were rescued with varying degrees of injuries inflicted by the attackers. A light green Toyota Corolla with registration number:GWA 620 AU, belonging to one of the victims, was recovered at the scene.

“All injured persons were immediately evacuated to Sahad Hospital, Apo Resettlement, for emergency medical care. Sadly, one of the victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. His remains have been deposited in the hospital morgue.

“CP Adewale, extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assures residents that the Command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property across the Territory.

“The CP also appeals to members of the public, especially residents of communities around Apo Resettlement and its environs, to report anyone seen with gunshot wounds or suspicious injuries to the nearest police station or via any of the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913 or 08028940883.

“He urged the public to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and continue supporting the Police in their fight against crime and criminality.