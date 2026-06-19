FBIU holds maiden matriculation, admits 362 students

Franco-British International University (FBIU), Kaduna, on Wednesday held its maiden matriculation ceremony, formally admitting 362 students into the institution for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The historic event drew parents, guardians, government officials, academics, invited guests and well-wishers from across the country who gathered to witness the students’ official induction into the university community.

The newly admitted students were matriculated into four schools: the School of Nursing Sciences, School of Health Sciences, School of Computing, and the School of Social and Management Sciences.

Addressing the students, the President of FBIU, Prof. Abdullahi Sabo Muhammad, congratulated them on their admission and described the occasion as a major milestone in both their academic journey and the growth of the university.

He said the matriculation ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives and urged them to remain dedicated to their studies while upholding the values of discipline, integrity and excellence.

Founder of the MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, cautioned the students against drug abuse, immorality and other social vices, stressing that the institution operates a strict zero-tolerance policy on drug-related offences.

He encouraged them to remain focused on their academic pursuits, noting that the university was committed to producing graduates equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to drive development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Prof. Gwarzo also disclosed plans to establish an Internationalisation Unit at the university to facilitate access to scholarships, academic exchange programmes and other global learning opportunities.

In his goodwill message, the Chancellor of FBIU, Senator Shehu Sani, urged the matriculating students to uphold discipline and good character, describing both virtues as essential to achieving academic excellence and protecting the institution’s reputation.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included the President of MAAUN Nigeria, Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Israr; the Registrar of MAAUN Niger and Nigeria, Dr. Shu’aibu Usman Tanko; and the representative of the Canadian University of Nigeria, Prof. Ahmed Maigari Ibrahim.

They encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities available at the university and remain committed to their educational aspirations.

Also speaking, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON), Dr. Baba Muhammad Yakubu, commended FBIU for offering programmes tailored to contemporary societal needs and aligned with global standards.

The Vice President (Administration) of FBIU, who presided over the ceremony, administered the matriculation oath, formally admitting the 362 students into the university community.