FBI seizes 32 drones over Atlanta stadium

The FBI has announced it has seized 32 drones that were violating no-fly restrictions over Atlanta during the World Cup.

Officials in the city revealed they have tracked 70 drones breaching the rules, which stretch to a three-mile radius on game days, but were only able to confiscate less than half.

The FBI has banned use of all drones over host stadiums and tournament-related fan events throughout the World Cup, which is the biggest in history, due to security concerns.

Special Agent in Charge Marlo Hampton said the risk of drones malfunctioning while mid-air over congested fan areas is why they are taking decisive action.

‘You can have a drone that can intercede with a law enforcement drone that’s in the area or in the air,’ Hampton said.

‘You can have a drone that can interfere with a helicopter that is up, but you can also have a drone that malfunctions or the pilot is not savvy enough to maintain it and it crashes into the crowd below.’

The FBI has banned the use of all drones over host stadiums and tournament-related events.