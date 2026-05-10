Fatherhood changed my life completely – Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold has opened up on how becoming a father has transformed his life, describing parenthood as the most meaningful experience he has had in recent years.

The singer made the revelation in a personal newsletter shared with fans, where he reflected on his career journey, family life and personal growth.

According to him, life has changed faster than he ever imagined. “One day you are praying quietly over dreams that still feel far away, and then suddenly you realize those same dreams are now your actual life,” he wrote.

Adekunle Gold said the past few months have brought major achievements and fulfilment both in his music career and personal life.

“There’s been so much movement, so many wins, so much life that makes all the toiling worth it,” he stated.

Speaking about his latest project, Formation, the singer said his passion for creating music remains as strong as ever despite spending years in the industry.

“There’s something beautiful about being able to make music that I enjoy after all these years. I love creating, I love hearing an idea come alive for the first time,” he said.

The singer also reflected on his long-time dream of performing with an orchestra, revealing that the idea started during a conversation years ago with fellow singer Asa.

However, Adekunle Gold said the biggest transformation in his life has happened away from fame and the spotlight.

“The biggest change in my life has actually been happening at home. I’m now a father of two,” he disclosed.

Describing the experience as emotional and life-changing, the singer said fatherhood has given him a deeper understanding of love and happiness.

“I’ve been completely consumed with joy over my son. Sometimes I’m holding him and looking at his sister and I genuinely lose track of everything else for a moment. The noise disappears. The pressure disappears. The world slows down. It’s the best feeling,” he wrote.

He added that many people only see the success publicly without knowing the sacrifices and faith that shaped his journey over the years.