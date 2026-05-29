By Olanrewaju Agiri, Ibadan

Umar Farouk Arisekola Alao, the APC candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency and former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State, has congratulated Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup after a 27-year absence from continental football.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists, Arisekola Alao described the achievement as a historic and emotional milestone for football enthusiasts in Oyo State and across Nigeria.

He commended the club’s management, players, technical crew, supporters, and the entire 3SC family for their dedication and perseverance, noting that the qualification reflects years of resilience, determination, and sustained commitment.

According to him, the return of the Oluyole Warriors to continental football is not only a victory for the club but also a moment of pride for Ibadanland and Oyo State, given the rich football heritage associated with Shooting Stars Sports Club.

“The qualification of Shooting Stars Sports Club for the CAF Confederation Cup after 27 years is a moment of joy and pride for all lovers of football, especially supporters of the Oluyole Warriors,” he said.

“This achievement reflects hard work, resilience, and commitment from the management, players, technical crew, and supporters who believed in the club.”

Arisekola Alao, who previously served as Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, stated that stakeholders and supporters had long desired the club’s return to continental relevance.

“Shooting Stars remains one of the most historic football clubs in Nigeria, and seeing the team return to continental competition after many years is truly heartwarming,” he added.

“I congratulate everyone who contributed to making this possible and encourage the team to continue striving for greater success.”

He further urged supporters and stakeholders to sustain their backing for the club as preparations begin for continental engagements, expressing confidence that the Oluyole Warriors would make Oyo State and Nigeria proud on the African stage.