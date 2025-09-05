The family of veteran Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola has issued a formal statement clarifying the cause of death of her only child, Ayomikun, and refuting viral rumours that he died in a bathroom accident in the UK.

Following the death of the young man, the Nigerian film industry went into grief.

Following his death, several claims spread on social media, including that he died from a fall in a bathroom.

A statement signed by the family’s spokesperson, Yemi Amodu, on Friday revealed that he died following a brief illness in Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, and has since been buried.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Sola Ayomikun Omobolanle (son of Sunday and Peju Ogunmola Omobolanle), a jewel, a precious child, and a rising star whose light shone brightly and touched many lives.

“His departure is a profound loss to our family and to all who knew and loved him.

“We wish to clearly state that Sola did not pass away as a result of any bathroom accident, contrary to false reports being circulated online.

“He was briefly unwell and, during this period, received first-class medical care.

“Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he peacefully answered the call of his creator. He passed away at a hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria and has since been laid to rest at Eternal Rest Home.”

The family, through its spokesperson, warned against spreading wrong information.

“We strongly urge the public to disregard the unfounded claims being spread by some bloggers.

“These misleading stories, suggesting that Sola died from a fall in the bathroom without help, are entirely false.

“They not only dishonour his memory but also bring unnecessary pain to his loved ones,” the statement added.

The family concluded by expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received.

They also prayed that no family would have to experience such a profound and untimely loss.